National

Yellow-backed bamboo locusts devouring crops in Northern Vietnam

SGGP

Initial reports from the Northern provinces indicate that the swarm of locusts are swiftly spreading here, uncontrollably destroying a large area of bamboo forest.

06.jpg


The locust swarm, whose type is identified by functional agencies as yellow-backed bamboo locust, has been reported in huge amounts in the provinces of Lang Son, Cao Bang, Bac Kan.

Particularly, in Binh Gia District of Lang Son Province, they are right in their reproduction period. After devastating bamboo and Schizostachyum aciculare forests, they are now approaching corn fields.

In the communes of Hiep Luc (Ngan Son District), Van Lang, Van Vu, Cu Le (Na Ri District) of Bac Kan Province, the locust swarms with a density of 150-200 locusts per square meter, are devouring Dendrocalamus barbatus forests.

The Plant Protection Department (under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development) confirmed that this yellow-backed bamboo locust type has an extremely fast spreading speed.

The total affected surface area in the three provinces of Lang Son, Cao Bang, and Bac Kan comes to more than 600ha.

Related News
By Phuc Van – Translated by Thanh Tam

Tags

Yellow-backed bamboo locusts locust disaster crop destruction Northern Vietnam Lang Son

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn