Yellow-backed bamboo locusts devouring crops in Northern Vietnam

Initial reports from the Northern provinces indicate that the swarm of locusts are swiftly spreading here, uncontrollably destroying a large area of bamboo forest.



The locust swarm, whose type is identified by functional agencies as yellow-backed bamboo locust, has been reported in huge amounts in the provinces of Lang Son, Cao Bang, Bac Kan.

Particularly, in Binh Gia District of Lang Son Province, they are right in their reproduction period. After devastating bamboo and Schizostachyum aciculare forests, they are now approaching corn fields.

In the communes of Hiep Luc (Ngan Son District), Van Lang, Van Vu, Cu Le (Na Ri District) of Bac Kan Province, the locust swarms with a density of 150-200 locusts per square meter, are devouring Dendrocalamus barbatus forests.

The Plant Protection Department (under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development) confirmed that this yellow-backed bamboo locust type has an extremely fast spreading speed.

The total affected surface area in the three provinces of Lang Son, Cao Bang, and Bac Kan comes to more than 600ha.

Related News Swarms of locusts invade Northern Vietnamese village

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thanh Tam