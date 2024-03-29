World Youth Orchestra to perform in Hanoi

The World Youth Orchestra (WYO) and the Vietnam National Academy of Music Youth Orchestra will give performances in Hanoi on Aril 6 and 10.

(Photo: courtesy of the organizer)

The concert under the theme “Sounds of Brotherhood” will present to music lovers masterpieces of great composers including P. Tchaikovsky, G. Rossini, G. Puccini, and Vietnamese composers likely Dang Huu Phuc and Tran Manh Hung.



The compositions will be performed by Music and Artistic Director, Damiano Giuranna and 45 artists of the World Youth Orchestra, and 25 members of the Vietnam National Academy of Music Youth Orchestra.

The World Youth Orchestra was established in 2001, as an instrument of cultural diplomacy and peacekeeping, affirming faith in universal values such as peace, brotherhood, equal rights, and human dignity and bearing witness to these ideals in the actions of each project. The WYO has welcomed more than 2,000 talent members from all continents, and performed in many countries around the world.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh