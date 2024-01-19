Workshop talks about standards for urban railways

Domestic and foreign experts at a workshop in Hanoi on January 19 touched upon technical standards and requirements, and management of urban railway projects in the capital city and Ho Chi Minh City.

A thematic session of the workshop (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the event, jointly held by the People’s Committees of the two cities, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Duong Duc Tuan pointed to the low progress of urban railway projects in Hanoi due to technical obstacles.

The participants gave opinions on the building and perfection of the rail standard system in Vietnam, shared the view on the need to set out a unified standard framework for urban railways.

Tuan said under a planning scheme by 2035, Hanoi expects to have 10 urban railway routes stretching 417.8km, of which only 13km have been completed so far, and 12.5km under construction.

Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Transport Do Viet Hai noted that limitations regarding human resources, site clearance, planning, and the application of technical standards, plus the reliance on foreign capital have hindered the projects.

He held that the study and proposal of a technical framework for Hanoi’s urban railways must match the national legal framework; ensure harmony in investment preparation, construction and operation; and catch up with science-technology trends in the sector.

VNA