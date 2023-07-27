WHO-, UNICEF-supported 5-in-1 vaccine arrives in Vietnam

A batch of the 5-in-1 vaccine supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) arrived in Hanoi on July 27.

The batch consists of 185,700 doses of the DTP-VGB-Hib vaccine, urgently provided for the Ministry of Health to address a reduction in immunization rates and a shortage of the 5-in-1 vaccine.

The vaccine, which helps protect children against diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, and Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib), needs to be purchased from approved international suppliers.

Like other countries around the world, routine immunization services in Vietnam have been disrupted during the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in approximately 114,000 children under one-year-old missing vaccinations for diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, which are used as indicators of global immunization coverage, in 2022.

Moreover, due to the recent shortage of the 5-in-1 vaccine, an estimated 300,000 Vietnamese children born at the beginning of 2023 have yet to receive this essential vaccine.

UNICEF Representative in Vietnam Rana Flowers stated that UNICEF and WHO are proud to support efforts to ensure that missed immunizations are urgently addressed across Vietnam, while also aiding the local improvement and restoration of immunization services to pre-pandemic levels.

WHO Representative in Vietnam Angela Pratt affirmed WHO will continue to collaborate with UNICEF and other partners to support the Vietnamese Government, ensuring that all children in every corner of the country receive complete and timely immunizations, both now and in the future.