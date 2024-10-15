Vo Truong Toan Award in 2024 kicked off

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training announced that the department has implemented evaluation consideration for granting the Vo Truong Toan Award this year to dedicated teachers.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu (R) grants certificates of merit for the Vo Truong Toan Award 2023 to officials and teachers. (Illustrative photo: SGGP)

The annual Vo Truong Toan Award has been co-organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training and Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, aiming to honor and recognize the outstanding contributions of educational staff and teachers to Vietnam's education sector, as well as to celebrate the Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20).

The 27th Vo Truong Toan Award continues to honor typical teachers who are working at public educational institutions, excluding guest teachers, as well as celebrate the 42nd anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20, 1982 - 2024).

As for the establishments and centers for vocational education and continuing education, the organizing board will grant this award to those who are teaching the continuing education programs.

Additionally, heads and deputy heads who have been working at public educational institutions, continuing education centers and vocational education, known as management officials, and those who have been working at sub-divisions in the districts and Thu Duc City under the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City can join the award this year.

The organizing board will give a maximum of ten awards, including eight for teachers and two for management staff, at each educational level.

Under the criteria, each management staff is only granted the award once during their career.

It is expected that the 27th Vo Truong Toan Award ceremony in 2024 will take place on November 18.

By Thu Tam- Translated by Huyen Huong