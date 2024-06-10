VNU-HCM makes it to top universities in the world

Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) has been listed in the QS World University Rankings by Subjects 2025 released by the UK-based education organization Quacquarelli Symonds.

VNU-HCM has been placed between the 901st and 950th, belonging to 40 percent of the top universities in the world.

In the 2025 edition of QS World University Ranking, VNU-HCM rose one place compared to 2024. The university has three out of nine criteria rated in the top 500 world universities, including Employer Reputation (389th), Employment Outcomes (466th), and Academic Reputation (481st).

In 2024, VNU-HCM improved its global position in the majors of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (351st -400th), Mathematics (351st -400th), Chemical Engineering (401st - 430th), Environmental Science (451st - 500th), Computer Science and Information Systems (451st - 500th), Agriculture and Forestry (401st - 450th), Economics and Econometrics ((451st - 500th), Engineering – Petroleum (51st - 100th).

The QS 2025 ranks universities around the world based on 9 criteria, including Academic reputation, Employer reputation, Faculty Student Ratio, Citations per Faculty, International Faculty Ratio, international student Ratio, international research Network, Employment Outcomes, and Sustainability.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh