Vn-South Africa relationship enters new development period: President Ramaphosa

President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa has noted with pleasure developments of the Vietnam-South Africa relationship, which is entering a new period as the two countries are celebrating the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

At a reception for Vietnamese Ambassador Hoang Sy Cuong, who came to present President Vo Van Thuong’s credentials, in Pretoria on October 3, Ramaphosa asked the diplomat to convey his regards to President Thuong and other leaders of Vietnam.

For his part, Cuong conveyed regards from Vietnamese Party and State leaders to President Ramaphosa and expressed his wish to receive support from the President and government of South Africa during his tenure, pledging to contribute to strengthening the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries, with a focus on economic, trade and investment ties.

Vietnam and South Africa are celebrating the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties with diverse activities in different channels, notably the visit to South Africa by Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on September 13-16.