Vinh Long Province’s export revenue surpasses US$1 billion in 2024

The Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long gained more than US$1 billion in export revenue in 2024, an increase of 32.4 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Over the past year, the locality achieved a total retail sale of goods and consumer service revenue of more than VND70,390 billion (US$2.7 billion), an increase of 13.53 percent compared to the same period.

Of which, the non-agricultural economy accounted for 63.5 percent of the province's total gross regional domestic product (GRDP), and the industrial production index increased by 13.84 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Especially, Vinh Long Province achieved an export value of US$1.006 billion, exceeding the plan by 29 percent and increasing by 32.4 percent compared to the same period. This is also the first time the province beat the US$1 billion mark in export turnover.

The main export items included shoes, vehicles and parts (production of automotive wiring harnesses); textiles, handicrafts and so on.

As for the import revenue, Vinh Long Province reached US$520 million in 2024, an increase of 22 percent compared to the same period. Various automotive parts and accessories, electrical wires and cables, textiles and footwear materials are the main import items of the locality.

The Chairman of the Vinh Long Provincial People’s Committee recognized the mark as one of the ten typical events of the province in 2024.

Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of Vinh Long Province Tran Nhut Thanh stated that the significant growth is thanks to the efforts in production, business and market search of export enterprises in the area, beyond the close attention and direction of the provincial leaders, the active participation of departments, sectors and localities in addressing difficulties for enterprises. That contributes to promoting the province’s export growth in 2024.

By Tuan Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong