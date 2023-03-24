Vietravel Airlines compensates total of US$400 for passenger with lost baggage

Vietravel Airlines has just compensated the lost baggage of a passenger on flight VU136 from Bangkok to Hanoi on February 17 with an amount of compensation of US$20 per kilogram.

According to the flag carrier, after receiving the reflection of the passenger, the airline sent official letters to functional agencies of Suvarnabhumi International Airport and Noi Bai International Airport to propose supporting lost luggage-finding procedures.

Besides, the airline sent a notice to the customer via telephone about finding lost baggage and receive a proposal from the passenger.

Upon the collaboration of searching lost baggage of a passenger, the airline identified that a foreign passenger on the same flight deliberately hold the baggage of a passenger named N.N.K at the luggage conveyor belt. Unfortunately, the passenger had left Vietnam.

After 21 days of lost baggage, on March 9, a representative of Vietravel Airlines had a meeting to share the unfortunate incident with the passenger and the two sides came into agreement with compensation of US$20 kilograms, equaling US$400.

Previously, on February 17, passenger N.N.K. had traveled on flight VU1313 from Bangkok to Hanoi. When arriving at Noi Bai International Airport, the passenger could not receive the luggage and contacted with the lost and found counter for assistance.