Vietnam's second Int’l Photography Festival launched

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has launched the second Vietnam International Photography Festival and "Vietnam through the lens of international photographers" contest.

This year’s photo contest themed “Binh Thuan – Green convergence” and "Vietnam through the lens of international photographers" receives submissions from now until June 30. Participants visit website http://ape.gov.vn for further information.

On the same day, the HCMC Photography Association also launched the 13th HCMC Regional Art Photo Festival under theme of “HCMC integration and development - Industrialization and modernization”.

The entries must showcase the city’s achievements in the fields of economy, politics, society and culture, national defense and security, international integration.

The submissions reflect the southern economic hub’s development, urban civilized lifestyle, acceleration of industrialization and modernization; and introduce enterprises with efficiency in business.

The organization board receives entries from now until June 10. Participants visit website www.lienhoananhkhuvuc.vn for further information.