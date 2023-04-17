Vietnam's second International Photography Festival to take place in Binh Thuan

The central coastal province of Binh Thuan will host the second Vietnam International Photography Festival 2023, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The festival is part of a project on building and promoting the national brand for Vietnam’s photography in the period of 2020 – 2030.

It also aims to promote beautiful images of the country and people of Vietnam and strengthen international exchanges through photography-related activities.

The second "Vietnam International Photography Festival" is expected to diversify the activities of the Visiting Vietnam Year 2023 - Binh Thuan and collect photos to promote the province’s tourism.

The first festival held in 2021, hosted by the northern province of Ninh Binh, received 1,567 entries from 98 professional and amateur photographers from 19 countries and territories.

Of the entries, 177 photos by 93 participants were selected to display at the photo exhibition "Vietnam through the lens of international photographers", which took place in Ninh Binh City.

The exhibited photos vividly reflect the reality of life, and the beauty of the country, people, and the culture of Vietnam.