Vietnam's coffee prices surge by 71.3 percent year-on-year

Despite a decline in export volume, the total value of Vietnam's coffee exports has surged thanks to a sharp increase in selling prices compared to the same period last year.

It is forecast that Vietnam's coffee export revenue could exceed US$6 billion this year.

According to the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, after declining at the end of 2024, Vietnam's coffee export prices rebounded strongly in early 2025 due to limited supply.

The average export price in February 2025 reached US$$5,695 per ton, up 4.7 percent from the previous month and a significant increase of 71.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

A report from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment showed that in the first two months of 2025, Vietnam exported 284,000 tons of coffee, valued at US$1.58 billion. The export volume dropped by 28.4 percent year-on-year, however, the export value still rose by 26.2 percent thanks to coffee prices remaining high.

According to the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association (VICOFA), the surge in coffee prices was mainly driven by Arabica coffee, as Brazil’s production declined by 16 percent.

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Industry and Trade noted that Germany, Italy and Japan remain Vietnam’s top three coffee-consuming markets, accounting for 16.6 percent, 9.4 percent and 8.2 percent of the market share, respectively.

Among export markets, Poland saw the highest growth, with coffee exports increasing 2.9 times, while exports to Algeria declined most, dropping by 22 percent.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phung Duc Tien stated that at the current export growth rate, Vietnam’s coffee exports could exceed US$6 billion in 2025.

Global market fluctuations present both opportunities and challenges, especially as Brazil may be affected by La Niña, which could negatively impact global coffee production. Besides, domestic coffee prices have remained high, benefiting from global price trends.

The Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association highlighted that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) enterprises currently account for 27 percent of Vietnam’s total coffee export volume and 28 percent of total raw coffee export value. Notably, in the coffee processing segnment, FDI companies dominate with 86 percent of total export revenue.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong