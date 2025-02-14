Business

Coffee and pepper prices surge, bringing windfall for farmers

SGGP

The prices of coffee and pepper surge in international transactions, bringing windfall profits for Vietnamese farmers.

coffee.jpg
Farmers in Dak Som Commune, Dak Glong District, Dak Nong Province harvest coffee for the 2024-2025 crop year.

The London market saw a rise in Robusta coffee futures for May 2025, with prices climbing by US$158, marking an increase of 2.79 percent to reach a new high of $5,821 per ton.

Futures for July and September also saw strong gains, climbing 2.74 percent and 2.85 percent, respectively. This marks the third time in 2025 that Robusta prices have set a new high, surpassing the previous record of $5,734 per ton reached on Jan. 31 (Vietnam time).

Similarly, on the New York floor in the US, the price of Arabica coffee futures for March 2025 also skyrocketed by $404 , equivalent to 4.44 percent, to $9,520 a ton. The May - July terms also increased by 3.91 percent and 3.86 percent respectively. From the world market developments, on February 13, coffee prices in the Central Highlands provinces increased by an average of VND1,500-VND2,000 per kg, to VND132,500-VND133,000 per kg.

In Vietnam, coffee market continues to surge after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday. Experts and businesses have expressed surprise at the continued rise in coffee prices, particularly after the Tet holiday. The ongoing coffee price fever is attributed to limited global supply and recent trade tensions between various countries. As of February 13, the highest recorded pepper purchase price was VND162,000 per kg in several provinces, including Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Binh Phuoc, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Vietnamese pepper prices surge on strong export demand. Since Tet, domestic pepper prices have risen by more than VND11,000 per kilogram, driven by high export demand and tight supply. The upward trend may continue in the short term, particularly if China—one of Vietnam’s largest pepper importers—boosts purchases.

xsd-3202.jpeg
Farmers harvest coffee in the Central Highlands (Photo: SGGP)

In the international market, reduced supply in major producing countries such as Vietnam, Brazil, Indonesia and stable global consumption demand will continue to support pepper prices in the coming time. It is believed that pepper will continue to be a billion-dollar commodity after coffee and durian, when there is a bumper crop in 2024.

Farmers in the pepper cultivation regions in the Central Highlands and Southeast have begun the harvest of the primary crop in 2025; however, progress is hindered by labor shortages and the effects of climate change. Both farmers and traders are optimistic that pepper prices will rise further. With recent coffee and durian sales behind them, many farmers are now stockpiling pepper, betting on a price surge in 2025.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan

