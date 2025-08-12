Agricultural sector targets US$70 billion export goal for 2025

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment held a conference today to discuss strategies for achieving a US$70 billion export turnover for agricultural, forestry, and aquatic products in 2025.

The event is chaired by Acting Minister of Agriculture and Environment Tran Duc Thang and Deputy Minister Tran Thanh Nam.

In his opening speech, Deputy Minister Tran Thanh Nam highlighted the significant opportunities for export growth in 2025. He reported that the sector’s export turnover reached $39.7 billion in the first seven months of the year, marking a 14.7 percent increase over the same period in 2024. This growth was distributed across various sub-sectors; for instance, agricultural products saw a 17 percent increase to $21.5 billion while forestry products grew 8.6 percent to $10.4 billion, aquatic products increased 13.8 percent to $6.1 billion, and livestock products surged 22.1 percent to $339.2 million.

Vietnam's Agricultural Counselor to the European Union (EU) Tran Van Cong noted the substantial untapped potential for Vietnamese exports in the EU market. However, he pointed out that the proportion of processed, value-added products remains low.

To better penetrate the EU market, Counselor Tran Van Cong recommended that Vietnam establish raw material zones that comply with EU standards and create disease-safe production zones for key livestock areas. This, he stated, would pave the way for negotiations to open the EU market to Vietnamese animal products.

Regarding the U.S. market, Chairman Nguyen Thanh Binh of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association emphasized that the market demonstrates substantial and diverse demand for tropical agricultural products. However, the 20 percent tariff currently imposed on Vietnamese fruits and vegetables is comparatively high, potentially discouraging American consumers from purchasing these goods. Consequently, Chairman Nguyen Thanh Binh proposed pursuing detailed negotiations aimed at reducing tariffs on fruit and vegetable products to zero percent.

In his closing remarks at the conference, Acting Minister Tran Duc Thang reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to achieving a sectoral growth rate exceeding 4 percent and an export turnover of $70 billion for agricultural, forestry, and aquatic products in 2025, utilizing all feasible measures.

Acting Minister of Agriculture and Environment Tran Duc Thang and Deputy Minister Tran Thanh Nam chair the conference held in Ho Chi Minh City today.

In the coming October, the Ministry will submit to the National Assembly a draft law amending 15 existing laws. From 2026 onward, it will undertake a comprehensive revision of 17 legal documents to adapt to new circumstances; promptly address and provide guidance on difficulties faced by enterprises, citizens, and industry associations; and improve standards, regulations, and raw material supply zones.

Regarding markets, the Acting Minister requested that relevant agencies and associations focus on both traditional and potential markets, such as Europe, the UAE and neighboring regions, Africa, and South America.

Mr. Tran Duc Thang noted that although the authority to impose tariffs lies with the United States, Vietnam must proactively develop response measures. The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will consider valid proposals from businesses and coordinate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other relevant agencies to address the matter.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Uyen Phuong