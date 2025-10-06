Vietnam’s coffee export prices hit record high in 2025

In the first nine months of 2025, Vietnam’s average coffee export price was estimated at US$5,658 per ton — a record high, marking a 45.3-percent surge compared with the same period in 2024.

Harvesting ripe coffee cherries – one of the key requirements for farmers participating in the linkage chain with Vinh Hiep Company

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, total exports of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products reached more than $52.31 billion in the January–September period, up 14 percent year on year. Coffee stood out as a major highlight, with export revenue surpassing $6.9 billion for the first time.

Export volume reached 1.2 million tons, rising 11.1 percent, while export value soared 61.4 percent thanks to strong price growth. Key European markets such as Germany, Italy, and Spain all recorded increases of over 40 percent, reflecting a broader shift of the global coffee supply chain toward Vietnam.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment forecast that agricultural exports will continue to perform strongly in the fourth quarter, driven by festive-season demand and sustained high global commodity prices. The sector is on track to exceed the $70 billion export milestone in 2025.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan