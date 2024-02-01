National

Vietnamese, Swedish state audit agencies beef up collaboration

A delegation of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) led by Deputy Auditor General Bui Quoc Dung visited the Swedish National Audit Office (NAO).

A delegation of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) led by Deputy Auditor General Bui Quoc Dung visited the Swedish National Audit Office (NAO) on January 29-30 after attending the 22nd meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Auditing (WGEA) of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) in Finland.

Deputy Auditor General Bui Quoc Dung (L) and Deputy Auditor General of the Swedish NAO Claudia Gardberg Morner. (Photo: VNA)

A delegation of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) led by Deputy Auditor General Bui Quoc Dung visited the Swedish National Audit Office (NAO) on January 29-30 after attending the 22nd meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Auditing (WGEA) of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) in Finland.

At a working session with the Swedish NAO’s representatives, Dung spoke highly of the office’s contributions to bilateral and multilateral ties.

He suggested the two agencies step up experience exchange and promote bilateral cooperation, suggesting the Swedish NAO further support and cooperate with the SAV at multilateral forums like INTOSAI.

Deputy Auditor General of the Swedish NAO Claudia Gardberg Morner noted her hope for stronger cooperation between the two countries and the two agencies, saying the Swedish NAO stands ready to share its experience and help the SAV in technical training, especially in such areas as environmental auditing, and the implementation and development of audit standards.

On this occasion, the two delegations engaged in a seminar during which they shared experience in implementing international audit standards and audit activities in the field of environment.

VNA

Tags

Deputy Auditor General Bui Quoc Dung Deputy Auditor General of the Swedish NAO Claudia Gardberg Morner. Working Group on Environmental Auditing (WGEA) of the International Organisation Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI)

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn