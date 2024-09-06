Vietnamese students win medals at IOI 2024

All four students from Vietnam excellently won medals at the 35th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2024) which was held in in Egypt during September 1-6.

Hoang Xuan Bach (L), Pham Cong Minh (2nd, L), Pham Ngoc Trung and Nguyen Huu Tuan (R)

Accordingly, two gold medals went to Pham Cong Minh, a 12th-grade student, and Hoang Xuan Bach, an 11th-grade student, of the Natural Science Gifted High School of Hanoi University of Natural Science, Vietnam National University.

Nguyen Huu Tuan, a 10th-grade student, and Pham Ngoc Trung, a 12th-grade student, of the Natural Science Gifted High School of Hanoi University of Natural Science, Vietnam National University received silver and bronze medals respectively.

Vietnamese team at the 2024 International Olympiad in Informatics

The IOI 2024 attracted 353 candidates from 91 countries and territories worldwide, including nine students from Israel, Iran, and Germany participating in the online examination. The 36th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2024) was kicked off at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport (AASTMT) in Alexandria, Egypt.

There were two competition days, each with three tasks to be completed within 5 hours. After the competition concluded, contestants can anticipate the announcement of results on the official IOI website or the website of the hosting country (Egypt).

In 2023, Vietnam is among the top nine countries and territories achieving the highest results in the medal tally with one gold, two silver, and one bronze after China, the US, Japan, South Korea, and Israel.

The annual International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) is one of the most prestigious computer science competitions in the world. The first IOI was held in 1989 in Pravetz, Bulgaria.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh