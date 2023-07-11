Vietnamese students obtain three medals at Int’l Biology Olympiad 2023

All three Vietnamese high-school students competing at the 2023 International Biology Olympiad (IBO) have secured medals, with one silver and two bronze medals, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

Nguyen Tien Loc, an 11th grader of the High School for Gifted Students of the University of Natural Sciences under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi won a silver medal.

The remaining students, including Tran Pham Manh, a twelfth-grade student of the High School for Gifted Students of the University of Natural Sciences under the Vietnam National University; and Vu The Anh, a twelfth-grade student of the Vinh Phuc High School for Gifted Students in Vinh Phuc Province.

The 34th edition of the International Biology Olympiad (IBO) took place from July 3- 10 in Al Ain City with the participation of 295 contestants from 80 countries and territories worldwide. It is hosted by the UAE and organized by the Ministry of Education in partnership with the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU).

The participants underwent a total of six tests during the competition, which are the first and second theoretical tests that were implemented via a computer, where the questions centered on topics related to anatomy, Animal and Plant Physiology, Cell Science, Microbiology, Molecular Biology, Genetics, Ecology, Behavior, and Biosystems. The other four exams included experiments on Biochemistry, Plant Molecular Biology, Bioinformatics, and Ecology and Ethics.