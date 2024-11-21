Vietnamese students, Korean peers have cultural exchange through gaming

Vietnamese and Korean gamers will have cultural exchange at ‘Korean Game Week 2024’ which promises to bring the best of Korean gaming to Hanoi National University on November 23-24.

Building on last year's success, this event returns for its second year, thanks to the collaboration of the Korean Embassy, the Korean Cultural Center in Vietnam, the Game Culture Foundation, and Hanoi National University.

The annual festival provides a diverse cultural experience, blending interactive games with authentic Korean elements such as traditional cuisine, Hanbok attire, and tourism offerings.

The program features a diverse range of activities, including a contest to identify talented game designers and programmers, an e-Sports exchange competition between Vietnamese and Korean students, lectures on the game industry, and a dedicated game experience area.

The concluding phase of the talent search for game design and programming will occur, featuring two distinct competition categories such as game ideation and programming, as well as game graphic design. Exceptional entries will be showcased in the exhibition area of the program.

Additionally, the final round of the e-Sports competition involving Vietnamese and Korean students will be held, focusing on the game PUBG Mobile. This event will bring together 24 outstanding students from each nation on November 24, with the objective of fostering friendship and cultural exchange between the two countries.

A notable feature of the program is the lecture focused on the gaming industry scheduled for November 23. Esteemed speakers will impart their insights regarding the most recent trends within the sector, covering subjects such as ‘Game Culture - A Catalyst for Industry Advancement’ and ‘Current and Future Perspectives of the Global Gaming Industry’.

The program serves as a platform to foster exchanges and collaboration between governmental bodies and gaming enterprises from both nations. Delegates from the Korea Gaming Culture Foundation, the Korea Creative Content Agency, the Korea Gaming Industry Association, and VTC Online will engage in discussions concerning the game rating system and collaborative efforts to advance the gaming sector.

Furthermore, there will be activities aimed at facilitating trade between Korean and Vietnamese gaming firms, thereby enhancing the growth of the gaming industry in Vietnam.

By Mai An - Translated by Dan Thuy