Vietnamese students in Australia join tech webinar on cloud, quantum computing

Vietnamese students in Australia (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Students’ Association in Australia on October 30 attended a scientific webinar on cloud and quantum computing, and big data.

The event was co-hosted by the Central Committee of the Vietnam National Union of Students (VNUS) and Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HCMUT) under the Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City.

Staged in-person at HCMUT, the event marked the first in a series of 11 student science conferences dedicated to strategic technology fields in line with the Politburo’s Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, alongside the Prime Minister’s decisions.

The series spans artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, cybersecurity, robotics-automation, advanced materials and energy, biomedical technology, blockchain, 5G/6G, rare-earth and ocean-mineral technologies, and aerospace.

The webinar also unveiled VietGENiUS, an upcoming digital platform to link, train, and share expertise among talented Vietnamese students globally in strategic technology areas.

In his opening remarks, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and VNUS President Nguyen Minh Triet stressed the importance of the event as a meaningful contribution by students nationwide to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress, the 76th anniversary of the Traditional Day of Vietnamese Students and the VNUS (January 9).

Among 10 speakers delivering in-person and virtually, Assoc. Prof. Nguyen Ngoc Diep, Director of the Australia-Vietnam Strategic Technologies Centre, said data now rivals oil as a global resource, with cloud and quantum computing unlocking new horizons.“Vietnamese students can’t just watch, they must join, create, and lead,” he said. “Passion, self-study, and community support can yield research with real global reach”.

VNA