Vietnamese students have chance to get full scholarships for studying abroad

Vietnamese students who are looking to study abroad have a chance to get full scholarships to study in the US and Canada at the USA and Canada Study Abroad Exhibition which offered the largest scholarship-hunting program in September 2023.

Experts from more than 50 schools from high schools to undergraduate and graduate schools in the US and Canada will guide students to fulfill their aspiration to study overseas at the exhibition. This is an opportunity for parents and students to get access to necessary information for a successful study abroad plan from admissions directors’ answers.

Accordingly, students can access exclusive scholarship funds up to 100 percent selection at the exhibition. Moreover, they will have updates of the latest information on visa policy and get advice on intensive study abroad journey 1:1. Last but not least, school experts will also reveal current attractive majors to easily find employment and settlement opportunities.

The exhibition is scheduled to be held at the InterContinental Hotel at 82 Hai Ba Trung in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 on September 23. Free registration for the exhibition is available at bit.ly/aaefall23.