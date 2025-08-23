Vietnamese, Russian Deputy PMs discuss economic, technical ties

The two Deputy PMs agreed to push ahead with fruitfully implementing the signed documents and agreements, as well as the directions from the countries’ leaders, helping to further intensify the Vietnam – Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, head of the Vietnamese sub-committee of the Vietnam – Russia Intergovernmental Committee for economic – trade and scientific – technical cooperation (Photo: Government Portal)

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, head of the Vietnamese sub-committee of the Vietnam – Russia Intergovernmental Committee for economic – trade and scientific – technical cooperation, and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Chernyshenko, head of the Russian sub-committee, talked over the phone on August 22.

Congratulating the Vietnamese Party, State, and people on the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, Chernyshenko highlighted the continued reinforcement of bilateral relations over the recent past as seen in high-level mutual visits and meetings, and enhanced collaboration in economy, trade, investment, science – technique, culture, arts, and people-to-people ties.

The two Deputy PMs agreed to push ahead with fruitfully implementing the signed documents and agreements, as well as the directions from the countries’ leaders, helping to further intensify the Vietnam – Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.

Chernyshenko applauded bilateral economic, trade, and investment links, asking both sides to keep implementing the master plan for Vietnam–Russia cooperation by 2030, particularly in the fields of industry, agriculture, health, and trade.

Both officials perceived that there remains huge room for economic, trade, and investment cooperation, and agreed that their countries will boost coordination to tackle difficulties and facilitate the export of farm produce, food, apparel, and consumer goods to each other’s markets and the Eurasian Economic Union.

They also looked into cooperation in exploiting oil and gas, developing liquefied natural gas (LNG) products and LNG projects, and working out measures for removing obstacles to the Ninh Thuan nuclear power plant project.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha appreciated Russia’s assistance in training high-quality human resources for Vietnam, especially in energy, digital transformation, science, technique, and arts.

He called on Russia to continue helping with training professionals capable of receiving and operating technologies used in bilateral cooperation projects, adding Vietnam is ready to work with Russia in the field of artificial intelligence.

The Vietnamese official welcomed the initiative to build a Russian school with modern curricula in Vietnam, describing this as a significant project. He added that Hanoi has arranged a location and is willing to cooperate with the Russian side to carry out the Moscow House project.

The two Deputy PMs affirmed the readiness to discuss every issue to foster comprehensive cooperation. They also said they will assign relevant authorities to quickly prepare for the next meeting of the Vietnam – Russia Intergovernmental Committee.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha suggested negotiations at the Government, ministry, and sector levels be launched soon to address urgent and important issues in key joint investment projects such as the nuclear power and multi-sector technical centre ones, and to expand trade and investment ties between the two countries.

VNA