Vietnam’s 80th National Day celebrated in Phnom Penh

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu has voiced his confidence that with the strong resolve of both nations, the traditional friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia will continue to advance to new heights, fulfilling the aspirations of their people.

Addressing a ceremony in Phnom Penh on Thursday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025), Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu recalled the country’s proud journey since independence, affirming that the remarkable achievements in national construction and defence over the past eight decades laid a solid foundation for Vietnam to stride forward into a new era of prosperity and strength.

President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen (second, left) visits booths showcasing Vietnamese enterprises operating in Cambodia as part of the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

The event saw the attendance of President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen; President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary; and President of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodia Motherland and Chairwoman of the Cambodia – Vietnam Friendship Association Men Sam An, among others.

The ambassador underlined that Vietnam–Cambodia relations, nurtured by generations of leaders and people, have been continuously consolidated and expanded under the guiding principle of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability,” delivering tangible benefits to both nations.

He expressed his hope that bilateral cooperation will further flourish, contributing to peace and prosperity.

On behalf of legislative and executive agencies and the people of Cambodia, President of the Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen extended congratulations to the Party, State and people of Vietnam, noting that Vietnam’s Independence Day 80 years ago was not only a historic turning point for the Vietnamese nation but also an inspiration for Southeast Asian countries, including Cambodia, in their struggles for national independence.

Mr. Hun Sen affirmed that Cambodia values its close, comprehensive partnership with Vietnam, which has been steadily developing across all fields and levels.

Reflecting on the shared history of solidarity, he highlighted the support given by the Cambodian people during Vietnam’s struggle for reunification as well as the sacrifices of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and people who helped Cambodia overthrow the genocidal regime, prevent its return and rebuild the nation.

He stressed that the bilateral relations, built on mutual respect and support, have brought substantial benefits to both countries while contributing to regional peace, stability, and development.

He also welcomed the consistent growth of cooperation through regular high-level visits and exchanges.

Looking ahead, Mr. Hun Sen expressed his hope that the two nations will deepen collaboration in key sectors including defence, security, education, healthcare, energy, tourism, culture, science, and technology, thereby enhancing peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.

Vietnamplus