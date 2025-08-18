Bhutanese King, Queen start state visit to Vietnam

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck of Bhutan arrived in Hanoi on August 18, beginning their five-day state visit to Vietnam, at the invitation of State President Luong Cuong and his spouse.

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (second from left) is welcomed at the airport. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming the delegation at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi were Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong, among others.

Accompanying the King and the Queen are Most Venerable Sangay Dorji, Abbot of the Central Monastic Body; D.N. Dhungyel, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade; and Namgyal Dorji, Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Employment; among others.

This will be the first state visit to Vietnam by the King and Queen of Bhutan since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 2012, marking an important milestone in bilateral relations.

Vietnam and Bhutan enjoy a strong friendship. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, Vietnam has consistently valued its relations with Bhutan, regarding it as a pioneer in pursuing green growth and maintaining high “happiness” indicators. Meanwhile, Bhutan considers Vietnam a priority partner for strengthening bilateral relations and is keen to learn from Vietnam’s development experience.

According to a spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pham Thu Hang, during the trip, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is scheduled to hold talks with State President Luong Cuong, meet with Party General Secretary To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man; as well as attend other important activities.

Vietnamplus