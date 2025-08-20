Vietnamese, Uruguayan foreign ministries hold 5th political consultation

The two sides agreed to boost bilateral connections by stepping up high-level mutual visits, effectively implementing the existing cooperation mechanisms, and perfecting legal frameworks for cooperation in various fields.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang and his Uruguayan counterpart Valeria Csusaki Cabrera co-chaired the 5th political consultation between the two ministries on August 19, during which they discussed measures for further strengthening the countries' relations.

The Uruguayan official paid an official visit to Vietnam from August 18 to 20 at the invitation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ms. Valeria Csusaki Cabrera congratulated the Government and people of Vietnam on the 80th National Day, the 50th anniversary of the national reunification, and the country’s remarkable achievements during the Doi moi (renewal) process. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang, in turn, conveyed congratulations to Uruguay on its 200th Independence Day (August 25, 1825–2025).

He affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to advancing relations with Uruguay as part of its foreign policy toward Latin America. He appreciated the participation of Uruguay's political party delegations in the upcoming celebration of the 80th August Revolution and National Day of Vietnam, considering this a testament to the strong ties between the two countries across Party, State, and people-to-people diplomacy channels.

Ms. Valeria Csusaki Cabrera stressed that Uruguay regards Vietnam as a priority partner and hopes to work with the latter to serve as gateways for trade and investment links between Southeast Asia and South America.

She noted Uruguay is keen to share experiences and expand cooperation with Vietnam in science and technology, innovation, digital economy, high-quality human resources training, private economic sector development, and international integration.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang (R) and his Uruguayan counterpart Valeria Csusaki Cabrera. (Photo: VNA)

The two sides agreed to boost bilateral connections by stepping up high-level mutual visits; effectively implementing the existing cooperation mechanisms, including the political consultation between the two foreign ministries and the joint committee for economic, trade and investment cooperation; reviewing, updating and perfecting legal frameworks for cooperation in trade, customs, science – technology, and agriculture; establishing a Vietnam space in Montevideo; and fostering collaboration in culture, sports, and education – training.

The officials also discussed coordination to launch negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) between Vietnam and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), of which Uruguay is a member, to bolster bilateral trade and investment.

They agreed to enhance coordination and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums, including the UN, and to promote Vietnam and ASEAN's cooperation with Latin American organisations.

During her stay, the Uruguay official also met with leaders from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Vietnamplus