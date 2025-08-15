Friendship association's office launched to promote Vietnam – Malaysia ties

The Malaysia – Vietnam Friendship Association (MVFA) opened its first office in Kuala Lumpur on August 14, marking a significant step toward building the Vietnamese community and strengthening the bilateral relations.

Delegates cut the ribbon to open the Malaysia – Vietnam Friendship Association (VMFA)'s Office in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: VNA)

The Malaysia–Vietnam Friendship Association (MVFA) opened its first office in Kuala Lumpur on August 14, marking a significant step toward building the Vietnamese community and strengthening the bilateral relations.

Attending the inauguration ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador Dinh Ngoc Linh applauded the association’s initiatives for contributing meaningfully to Vietnam–Malaysia relations. He expressed his confidence that the new office will become a hub for partnerships, fresh ideas, and impactful programs to deepen the Vietnam–Malaysia relationship.

MVFA President Tran Thi Chang said she hopes that with the companionship from partners, the association will continue serving as a bridge to connect the two countries' people, spread the values of friendship, and promote cultural exchanges, economic cooperation, and community bonds.

Established in August 2022 as a licensed non-profit organization in Malaysia, the MVFA seeks to deepen mutual understanding and cooperation across culture, education, business, and diplomacy. Its vision is to build a connected and prosperous Vietnam–Malaysia community, strengthen partnerships, honor cultural heritage, and open new opportunities for entrepreneurs.

The organization’s standout activities over the past three years include supporting Vietnamese medical delegations visiting leading Malaysian hospitals, co-hosting free health check-ups for the Vietnamese community, organizing sports and cultural events, and facilitating Malaysian business missions to Vietnam’s Dak Lak province and Ho Chi Minh City to explore trade and cultural cooperation.

Its office will facilitate the implementation of cooperation programs regarding culture, economy, education, healthcare, and community, helping strengthen and elevate Vietnam–Malaysia ties to a new height.

