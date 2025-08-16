Cambodian officers, soldiers joining National Day parade welcomed in Tay Ninh

Their presence in the parade is not only a military exchange activity but also a vivid testament to the solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the Vietnam People’s Army and the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

The Royal Cambodian Armed Forces delegation are welcomed at Moc Bai International Border Gate in Tay Ninh province on August 15. (Photo: VNA)

The Military Command of the southern border province of Tay Ninh held a ceremony on August 15 to welcome a delegation from the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces who came for training and to participate in a military parade for the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945-2025) and National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945-2025).

The delegation, comprising 120 officers and soldiers, travelled by road through the Moc Bai International Border Gate.

Their presence in the parade is not only a military exchange activity but also a vivid testament to the solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the Vietnam People’s Army and the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

After the welcoming ceremony, the delegation continued to travel to Ho Chi Minh City and then flew to Hanoi, where they proceeded to the gathering area in preparation for participating in the parade training programs.

Vietnamplus