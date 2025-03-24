Business

Vietnamese rice export prices increase for two consecutive weeks

SGGPO

Vietnam's rice export market has exhibited a sustained upward price trend, with consecutive weekly increases observed over a two-week period.

According to the Vietnam Food Association (VFA)’s data released today, a ton of 5 percent broken rice for export has risen US$3 compared to the previous week, achieving $397 a ton. This two-week consecutive increase follows a market low of $392 a ton recorded in early March 2025, demonstrating recent price fluctuations within the Vietnamese rice export sector.

Meanwhile, 25 percent broken rice is priced at $369 per ton, while 100 percent broken rice stands at $313 per ton, both experiencing a slight increase. Currently, provinces in the Southwest region are reaching the peak of the winter-spring rice harvest. This week, Vietnam's rice export prices continued to rise, driving up domestic rice prices as well.

Currently, traders are procuring rice at relatively favorable prices, reflecting an increase of VND100–300 per kg compared to the previous week. Specifically, the price of a kilogram of OM 5451 rice ranges from VND5,800 to VND6,000 while Dai Thom 8 and OM 18 rice varieties are priced between VND6,500 and VND6,600 a kg. Additionally, IR 50404 rice is available at VND5,500–VND5,700 a kg, and Nang Hoa 9 rice price ranges from VND6,300 to VND6,500 a kg.

In the Mekong Delta provinces of An Giang, Hau Giang, Kien Giang, Dong Thap and Long An, the supply is quite abundant. However, transactions are still slow because most of the rice acreage has been deposited by traders in advance. Rice prices are maintained at a stable level thanks to domestic demand and exports showing no signs of a sharp decline.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in February 2025, Vietnam exported about 560,000 tons of rice, worth $288.2 million. In the first two months of this year, the total volume of exported rice reached 1.1 million tons, equivalent to $613 million up 5.9 percent in volume but down 13.6 percent in value compared to the same period last year.

Experts say the international rice market is going through a period of stagnation compared to the normal cycle, explaining that the global rice supply is abundant, making it impossible for export prices to increase sharply.

Amidst the market development in the globe, to maintain sustainable growth, domestic enterprises are advised to proactively expand exports to new markets such as Europe, the US, Japan, the Middle East, Africa while making most of free trade agreements to increase their competitive advantage.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

Vietnam's rice export prices domestic demand and exports international rice market global rice supply

