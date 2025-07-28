Can Tho, Fukuoka (Japan) sign cooperation agreement on urban, trade development

A signing ceremony for the bilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in urban and trade development between Can Tho City, Vietnam and Fukuoka City, Japan was held under online format on July 28.

The bilateral memorandum of understanding promises to promote collaboration in addressing social issues such as flood damage caused by climate change, and supporting businesses from Fukuoka City in expanding into the Vietnamese market and vice versa, thereby contributing to the sustainable development of both cities.

Delivering a speech at the signing ceremony, Mayor of Fukuoka City Takashima Soichiro indicated that Fukuoka had experienced severe flood damage in the past. Thereby, he hoped that Fukuoka’s knowledge and experience in addressing urban issues would help the urban development of Can Tho City.

In the economic sector, Mr. Takashima Soichiro stated that Fukuoka City and Vietnam have carried out various exchange and cooperation activities.

Multiple Vietnamese companies, such as FPT and Rikkei, have expanded their business operations in Fukuoka. Meanwhile, Fukuoka has actively supported local businesses in strengthening business partnerships with Vietnamese enterprises.

Mr. Takashima Soichiro, Mayor of Fukuoka City, Japan (left) and Mr. Tran Van Lau, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City, Vietnam

On the side of Can Tho City, Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Tran Van Lau praised Fukuoka as a model for sustainable urban development, smart management and environmental protection.

He noted that the exchange of knowledge in urban governance, sustainable infrastructure development and environmental protection is highly practical and aligns with Can Tho City’s current development orientation.

At present, relevant agencies from both cities are actively working together to complete necessary procedures for a technical cooperation project in the field of drainage to enhance Can Tho City’s resilience to climate change.

The Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City shared that since July 2025, the city has expanded its administrative boundaries following the country's merger of provincial-level administrative units, resulting in an increase in population size, area and development space.

This change has opened up many opportunities for deeper cooperation with international partners, including Fukuoka City.

With goodwill and strong determination, the partnership between Can Tho City and Fukuoka is expected to continue growing in depth, bringing practical benefits to the people and business communities of both localities.

At the ceremony, leaders of the two cities pledged to make their best efforts to effectively implement the approved contents of cooperation, contributing to the development and strengthening of the comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and around the world between Vietnam and Japan.

By Tuan Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong