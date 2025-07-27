Following ASF spreads, control over pork supply to markets tightened

Currently, wholesale markets in Ho Chi Minh City have inspectors stationed to check the source of incoming pork, with particular focus on the two major wholesale markets-Hoc Mon and Binh Dien- which supply large quantities of wholesale pork.

The move is in response to the widespread African Swine Fever (ASF) situation, leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Food Safety Management Authority have announced that they have instructed their departments to increase control over the origin of meat supplied to markets, especially wholesale markets.

The Department of Animal Healthunder the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) indicated that in the first seven months of 2025, nearly 650 ASF outbreaks occurred in 30 out of 34 provinces and cities nationwide. This has resulted in over 43,000 pigs being infected, dying, or culled. Currently, 256 active outbreaks remain in 26 provinces and cities, not yet past the 21-day mark.

The Department of Animal Health warns that ASF is trending upwards, and the risk of spread remains high due to the prevalence of small-scale farming that lacks adequate biosecurity measures.

The People's Committee of Bao Lam 1 Commune, Lam Dong Province, yesterday reported active containment efforts in areas at risk of disease outbreaks following the discovery of a farm where 31 pigs died from unknown causes.

Initial reports from resident Nguyen Van Thach in Hamlet 5 of Bao Lam 1 Commune, showed that his herd of 240 pigs began experiencing unexplained deaths, with affected animals showing signs of high fever, loss of appetite, lethargy, and labored breathing. Local authorities promptly inspected the farm and culled the 31 pigs in accordance with the present regulations.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), a kg of live hog prices in the North stood at VND60,000 - VND61,000 yesterday.

Meanwhile, in the Central and Central Highlands regions, prices ranged from VND59,000 to VND61,000 a kg and the Southern region saw slightly higher prices at VND62,000 - VND63,000 a kg. This marks a decrease of approximately VND10,000 a kg compared to late June 2025.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan