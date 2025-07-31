Model of multi-story pig farming proposed to be carried out in Vietnam

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment, Phung Duc Tien has proposed implementing a multi-story pig farming model in Vietnam, submitting it to the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced the information at noon on July 31.

According to the proposal, two companies, including BAF Vietnam Agriculture Joint Stock Company and Xuan Thien Thanh Hoa Joint Stock Company, have submitted official requests to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment for approval to carry out this model.

BAF Vietnam Agriculture Joint Stock Company, which signed a strategic partnership with Muyuan Group (China), one of the world’s largest livestock enterprises, proposed the construction of a six-story smart pig farming complex in Tay Ninh Province.

A 26-story mega facility is built for pig farming in Central China. (Photo: Head Topics)

The project will accommodate 64,000 breeding sows and is expected to produce approximately 1.6 million commercial pigs annually, with an estimated investment of over VND12 trillion (US$458 million). If implemented, the project could bring annual revenue of VND12 trillion (US$458 million) to VND13 trillion (US$496 million) for the BAF, with a forecasted payback period ranging from 5 to 5.5 years.

