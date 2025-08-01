Digital push aims to take Vietnam’s OCOP products global

The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, hosted a conference this morning spotlighting digital transformation as a catalyst for boosting the global presence of Vietnam’s OCOP (One Commune One Product) goods.

The event, held in collaboration with leading international e-commerce platforms, focused on strategies to enhance export potential through technology-driven trade promotion.

Director Vu Ba Phu of the Trade Promotion Agency speaks at the event

It is a prominent activity within the framework of the "Vietnam OCOPEX 2025" fair, taking place from August 1 to 3.

According to Director Vu Ba Phu of the Trade Promotion Agency, digitization has significantly lowered costs, accelerated transactions, and broadened international market access for businesses. However, many OCOP stakeholders still face challenges adapting to digital platforms struggling with operations, standardization, and knowledge of online commerce.

The conference aims to assist OCOP producers, cooperatives, and enterprises in adopting digital technologies, improving product quality, standardizing labeling and origin tracing, and expanding global sales through e-commerce.

Representatives from Alibaba.com shared insights on global consumer behavior, export standards, and market entry strategies aimed at helping Vietnamese OCOP products “Go Global” and build international brand recognition.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan