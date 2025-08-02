Vietnam - Singapore bilateral B2B e-commerce platform unveiled

A new bilateral B2B (business-to-business) e-commerce platform was launched yesterday aiming at strengthening trade ties and facilitating cross-border transactions between businesses in Vietnam and Singapore.

The Vietnam-Singapore Sustainable Trade and Innovation Forum (STIF 2025) officially commenced in Singapore. The event marked a significant milestone in connecting businesses from both nations through the launch of the new bilateral B2B e-commerce platform.

President Lennon Tan of the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) discusses bilateral trade opportunities for Vietnamese and Singaporean firms.

The event was co-hosted by the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore, the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Business Association (HUBA), the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF), Arobid, and Ecohub. It attracted nearly 100 delegates from government agencies, industry associations, and businesses.

Speaking at the launch, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Tran Phuoc Anh emphasized this platform is not just a digital tool; it is a symbol of the bilateral cooperation built on innovation. It will make trading activities faster, more transparent and fairer.

He added that this initiative is a practical step toward achieving the goal of raising two-way trade to US$30 billion by 2028.

While Singapore is ASEAN’s largest logistics and re-export hub, its import value from Vietnam remains modest at around SGD8-9 billion annually. Vietnam's Commercial Counselor in Singapore Cao Xuan Thang believes there is significant room for growth, especially since Vietnamese products often face hurdles with traceability, Halal certification and brand building. He urged Vietnamese businesses to be more proactive in using transparent promotion channels like digital platforms.

The launch of Vietnamsgp.arobid.com, a platform developed by Arobid and Ecohub, is seen as a crucial catalyst to address these challenges. By integrating AI, big data, 3D showrooms, and market behavior analysis, the platform enables businesses from both countries to showcase products, find partners, and conduct transactions online.

Being a Vietnamese businessman, President of HUBA Nguyen Ngoc Hoa shared his view: 'This platform will help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) access the global marketplace with lower costs and higher efficiency'. He also proposed creating 'digital showrooms' and expanding B2B matching efforts between HUBA and SMF.

President Lennon Tan of the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) commended the platform for its transparency, noting: “Unlike many other models, this platform carries the backing of both governments and trade associations. That credibility fosters trust and gives Singaporean businesses the confidence to enter new markets. He also emphasized the need to streamline logistics, particularly for food and agricultural exports that must meet stringent inspection standards.

On the sidelines of the event, Arobid signed a cooperation agreement with High West to roll out a financial support package for Vietnamese exporters targeting the U.S. market. The company also inked a partnership with CRIF D&B Vietnam to offer credit ratings and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) certifications.

By Minh Xuan - Translated By Anh Quan