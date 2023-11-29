Vietnamese President delivers speech at Japanese National Diet

Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong delivered a policy speech at the National Diet of Japan on November 29 as part of his ongoing official visit to the East Asian country.

The leader conveyed a message to Japanese leaders, parliamentarians, and people about an innovative, open, peace-loving Vietnam that aspires to development, and the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and diversification and multilateralisation of relations, and being a friend, a reliable partner, and a responsible member of the international community.

He reviewed the past 50 years of friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Japan and highlighted major visions and orientations to effectively implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World.

Vietnam is resolved to work together with Japan to build relations of sincere friends and reliable partners, strategic cooperation, and a sustainable future, he affirmed.

In his remarks, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nukaga Fukushiro called President Thuong's delivering speech before the National Diet a hallmark in bilateral relations and emphasized that Vietnam is an important and irreplaceable partner of Japan and that the Japan-Vietnam relationship is its best ever.

The President’s Japan visit was taking place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations and the elevation of the relationship to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World. This was a new historical milestone, helping enhance the relationship with infinite potential, looking towards the future, reaching the regional and world levels, he said.

President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa noted that Vietnam and Japan share many similarities in history and culture, and expressed his hope that the two countries will continue on a new journey together with the new framework, and reap new achievements.

Earlier, President Thuong had meetings with Nukaga Fukushiro and Otsuji Hidehisa, during which the Vietnamese leader held that the elevation of the bilateral relations to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World clearly reflected the strong, comprehensive, and substantive development of the Vietnam - Japan relationship.

He spoke highly of the Japanese legislature’s support for strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries and emphasized the importance of Otsuji Hidehisa's visit to Vietnam in September.

Vietnam always considers Japan an important and long-term partner and wishes to forge the relations more comprehensively and intensively, for the sake of their people, and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region, the leader said.

For his part, Nukaga Fukushiro rejoiced at the outstanding and practical development of Vietnam-Japan relations over the past time and affirmed that the Japanese legislature will play a more active role in cooperation within the new relationship framework.

Meanwhile, Otsuji Hidehisa said he was impressed by Vietnam’s positive development during his trip to the Southeast Asian country in September, and expressed his hope to promote a comprehensive strategic partnership in all fields and enhance exchanges and close cooperation between the two countries' legislative bodies in the coming time.

On this occasion, President Thuong and his entourage visited the National Diet Library – one of the biggest in the world. Later on the day, they left Tokyo for Fukuoka as part of the official visit.