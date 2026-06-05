Vietnamese police bust transnational cyber fraud ring

Nghe An provincial police have arrested 24 suspects linked to a Cambodia-based cyber-fraud ring that defrauded Vietnamese victims of over VND36.5 billion (US$1.46 million), marking one of the country’s largest crackdowns on organized online scams.

Individuals in the transnational cyber fraud ring (Photo: Nghe An police )

Local police have dismantled a major transnational cyber-fraud syndicate, arresting 24 suspects across multiple provinces, according to an announcement from the Nghe An Provincial Public Security Department on June 4.

The crackdown began when the Criminal Police Division of Nghe An Provincial Police, in coordination with Tan Ky Commune Police, launched an investigation into dozens of suspects. Authorities suspected the group of utilizing high technology to defraud and appropriate property while operating out of Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Initial investigations revealed that Nguyen Dang Dung, born in 1990 and residing in Tan Ky Commune, Nghe An Province, directly led and managed the transnational operation. While based in Cambodia, Nguyen Dang Dung established a corporate office and acted as its director to recruit employees. The business, however, functioned entirely as a criminal ring targeting Vietnamese citizens. Nguyen Dang Dung was assisted by two key managers, Pham Van Tung, born in 1995, and Nguyen Dang Hieu, born in 1993, both from Tan Ky Commune.

The syndicate operated a highly sophisticated, structured hierarchy divided into distinct cells for streamlined management. Each cell was led by a supervisor who managed six to eight employees tasked with executing the scams.

Syndicate members underwent training to follow scripted schemes, lured victims into transferring money for online purchases under the false promise of high commissions. The ring specifically targeted successful, wealthy men. To build initial rapport, operators created fake Facebook accounts using photos of attractive women with affluent backgrounds. After establishing online romantic relationships and gaining the victims' trust, the suspects enticed them into participating in fraudulent tasks to steal their money.

Following a crackdown on fraud rings within special economic zones by Cambodian authorities, the syndicate led by Nguyen Dang Dung fled back to Vietnam. Members scattered across various provinces while planning their next operations as they waited for an opportunity to return to Cambodia.

In response, Nghe An provincial police ordered the Criminal Police Division and Tan Ky Commune Police to co-chair a special task force to track the group.

Coordinating with the Criminal Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security and local police units across Nghe An, authorities deployed 24 tactical teams. The coordinated raids resulted in the arrest and emergency search of 24 suspects across multiple provinces.

Police seized 30 mobile phones, two laptops, 15 passports, one automobile, and various other pieces of evidence. During residential searches, officers also uncovered 20.48 grams of various narcotics.

At the police station, the suspects confessed that between May 2023 and January 2026, they defrauded 63 victims out of a total of VND36.5 billion (US$1.46 million). In one specific instance, a victim was scammed out of more than VND6.6 billion (US$264,000) in just four days.

The investigation remains ongoing as police expand their inquiry into the network.

By Duong Quang - Translated by Anh Quan