Guidelines issued for Apostille certification of Vietnamese public documents

The Vietnamese Government has issued a decree guiding the implementation of the Hague Convention of October 5, 1961, abolishing the requirement of legalisation for foreign public documents (Apostille Convention).

Decree No. 293/2026/NĐ-CP dated July 23, 2026 stipulates the authority, procedures, and processes for issuing Apostille certifications to Vietnamese public documents; the receipt and use in Vietnam of public documents certified by Apostille member states; the verification of such certifications and state management of the implementation of the convention.

According to regulations, an Apostille certificate is issued by a competent authority of Vietnam or a state party to the convention to certify the origin of public documents, including the authenticity of the signature, title, authority of the signatory, and the seal or stamp affixed to the public document (if any).

It does not certify the content or form of the public document. The certificate, as stipulated in the decree, applies to public documents circulating between Vietnam and the state parties that have applicable relations with Vietnam.

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The decree stipulates that agencies, organisations, and individuals may request the issuance of an Apostille certificate for their own documents or those of others without requiring authorisation. The person requesting the issuance of documents belonging to another person is legally responsible for the legality of the submission and use of the documents and must comply with the law on personal data protection and other relevant laws.

The decree stipulates that Vietnamese public documents subject to Apostille certification include documents created, issued, or certified by competent authorities or individuals in litigation and enforcement activities in accordance with the law over time; administrative documents created, issued, or certified by competent authorities, organisations, or individuals in line with the law; notarised documents in accordance with the law on notarisation over time; and authenticated ones certified by competent authorities, organisations, or individuals in accordance with the law.

It also stipulates that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the competent authority for issuing Apostille certifications in Vietnam. The Minister of Foreign Affairs shall specify the agency responsible for issuing such certifications.

VNA