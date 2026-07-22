Empowered enforcement officers bring swift justice, legal services to citizens

The 2025 Law on Civil Judgment Enforcement officially renames bailiffs to private enforcement officers, granting them expanded powers to offer legal services and protect citizens’ rights.

A private enforcement officer is discussing work details with a client (Photo: SGGP)

Also from the 2025 Law on Civil Judgment Enforcement, which takes effect on July 1, 2026, Bailiff Offices will be renamed as Civil Judgment Enforcement Offices.

After more than 15 years of robust development, this institution isn’t just fulfilling its role as a judicial supplement; it’s progressively transforming into a professional, modernized, and internationally integrated institution that thoroughly mobilize social resources for civil judgment enforcement (CJE).

Under Decree 08/2020, the Bailiff Office was primarily viewed as a judicial supplementary model, mostly focused on announcing and delivering law-related documents, drawing up evidentiary deeds, actively verifying judgment enforcement conditions, and organizing enforcement upon request.

Meanwhile, Decree 151/2026/ND-CP clearly identifies this as a non-public CJE practicing institution operating squarely under the 2025 CJE Law, thereby shaping the “social-resource-mobilization CJE” model much more distinctly than before.

For many citizens, the old system fostered a narrow view. When mentioning bailiffs in the past, people envisioned a workforce exclusively dedicated to creating evidentiary deeds or serving legal paperwork. However, the new law has introduced a completely different perspective. Private enforcement officers are now allowed to directly participate in the complex process of guaranteeing the execution of civil justice, boasting significantly broader powers, responsibilities, and operational scope.

What’s even more notable is that the law legally grants private enforcement officers the supplementary right to request emergency asset freezing. This can genuinely be viewed as a massive leap forward regarding professional authority, because in CJE practice, there are plenty of cases where judgment debtors quickly disperse their assets right before competent agencies can apply preventive measures. Handing additional legal tools to private enforcement officers will undoubtedly contribute to enhancing the general efficiency of securing judgment enforcement.

If previously, the bailiff’s enforcement organization activities were still largely perceived as just a small part of the judicial supplementary model, the 2025 CJE Law has finally placed this activity right where it belongs. The CJE Office isn’t just understood as an organization supplementing judicial operations anymore; instead, it becomes a non-public CJE practicing institution operating strictly within the legal framework and right under the State’s vigilant management.

This profound transformation accurately reflects the judicial reform guidelines previously established by the Party in Resolution No.49-NQ/TW, whose ultimate goal is to progressively mobilize social resources for activities that the non-public sector can execute effectively, while the State simultaneously focuses on its core functions of comprehensively managing, inspecting, and strictly ensuring the law is uniformly enforced.

What are then the exact value which this model brings to society?

First off, the activity of drawing up evidentiary deeds will continue to be fully maintained. The new law continues to inherit and thoroughly perfect the legal foundation so that these deeds can exert their immense value in everyday civil life. This has basically become a familiar legal tool for recording events and behaviors such as current asset conditions, money transfers, asset handovers, and electronic transactions, thereby successfully establishing solid evidence and actively preventing nasty disputes.

The core activity of announcing and delivering legal documents also doesn’t change in its fundamental nature. The new legislation continues to maintain this process simply because it’s a highly practical legal service that vastly contributes to enhancing judicial efficiency.

Regarding the verification of judgment enforcement conditions, it remains one of the most crucial services that citizens can readily choose. Having an additional competent entity legally empowered to conduct verification activities genuinely helps save precious time and money, effectively protecting the lawful rights and interests of the people.

In a bustling context where the sheer number of civil, business, and commercial cases is constantly skyrocketing, the strict requirement to streamline the administrative apparatus and utilize public resources effectively is becoming increasingly urgent.

Consequently, forming and developing the CJE Office system is a highly suitable solution to heavily mobilize social resources into providing legal services, which drastically reduces the crushing pressure on state agencies while still flawlessly ensuring the legitimate rights and interests of everyday citizens.

For the citizens themselves, this essentially means they now have an additional legal address to easily choose from whenever they need to use CJE-related services. Furthermore, businesses get to access these services much more quickly, professionally, and flexibly. Meanwhile, state agencies have the prime opportunity to properly focus their limited resources strictly on management functions and their own core duties.

The 2025 CJE Law has continued to perfect the enforcement organization mechanism of CJE Offices in a vastly clearer, more professional and practical direction. Therefore, citizens will undeniably have more viable options when they actually need to utilize CJE-related services. Businesses will rapidly access faster, highly flexible, and incredibly professional services. Ultimately, everyone gains more opportunities to safeguard their lawful rights and inherent interests far more quickly and effectively.

By Le Manh Hung (Chairman of the HCMC Bailiff Association) – Translated by Thanh Tam