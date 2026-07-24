Law

Foreign nationals charged over scam targeting tourists

Authorities said the gang carried out 18 scams between May 2025 and July 2026, appropreating about US$10,000 from foreign tourists.

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The six suspects at the police station. (Photo: VNA)

Police in Ho Chi Minh City have launched legal proceedings against six Philippine nationals accused of running a fraud ring that targeted foreign tourists through staged card games.

The suspects were charged with "fraudulent appropriation of property."

Investigators said the suspects approached mostly elderly tourists travelling alone, gained their trust and lured them to rented locations where accomplices posed as gamblers. Victims were initially allowed to win before being persuaded to withdraw cash to continue betting. The group then distracted the victims and fled with the money.

The police identified Del Rosario Rafael Macapanas as the alleged ringleader, who organized the operation and divided the proceeds among accomplices. The five other suspects are Pardo Oscar Winkler, De Vera Diosdado, Pardo Maria Lanie, Villarin Bregida and Bernardino Rolando Lim.

Authorities said the gang carried out 18 scams between May 2025 and July 2026, appropriating about US$10,000 from foreign tourists.

The six suspects were formally charged and detained on July 15 on allegations of "fraudulent appropriation of property," while the investigation continues.

Vietnamplus

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Philippine nationals scams on foreign tourists gamblers fraud ring

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