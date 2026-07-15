HCMC jewelry shops suspend operations in expanding diamond smuggling case

Several gold and diamond jewelry stores in Ho Chi Minh City temporarily closed on July 14 as authorities expanded their investigation into a major transnational diamond smuggling ring.

Kim Ly Jewelry, located on An Duong Vuong Street in An Dong Ward, was found closed, with a notice posted at the entrance announcing a temporary suspension of operations.

Kim Ly Jewelry on An Duong Vuong Street in An Dong Ward remains closed on the afternoon of July 14.

Earlier, on July 11, Ngoc Chau Au Company Limited announced a two-week suspension of its operations. The company operates two jewelry stores on Tran Hung Dao Street in Cho Quan Ward and Ly Thuong Kiet Street in Tan Hoa Ward. Both stores remained closed on the afternoon of July 14, with notices informing customers of the temporary shutdown.

Ngoc Chau Au diamond jewelry store is closed after temporarily suspending operations. Photo taken on July 14.

On the same day, the Investigation Police Agency under the Thanh Hoa Provincial Public Security Department announced criminal charges against four additional suspects in connection with the case. They include several business owners and executives from major jewelry companies in Ho Chi Minh City who are accused of smuggling.

The newly charged suspects are Le Thi Ngoc My, Director of Kim Ly Gold, Silver and Gemstone Company Limited; Nguyen Thi Lien, Director of Ngoc Tam Company Limited; Hoang Thi Thanh Nga, Director of NCA Investment Company Limited and owner of the Ngoc Chau Au jewelry chain; and Tran Tien Nhu Nghi, a gemstone appraisal employee at PNJ Lab.

According to investigators, the suspects allegedly participated in a transnational diamond smuggling network operated by Indian nationals based in Hong Kong, China.

The diamonds were reportedly ordered through messaging applications, smuggled illegally into Vietnam, and then distributed to jewelry retailers for sale. Investigators said the entire ordering, transportation, delivery, and payment process was conducted through a closed network designed to evade law enforcement authorities.

To date, Thanh Hoa Provincial Police have prosecuted 31 suspects on smuggling charges and seized 1,239 diamonds along with jewelry and other assets whose legal origin has not been established.

Preliminary findings indicate that the smuggling ring illegally imported more than 30,000 diamonds worth over VND1.5 trillion (approximately US$57 million), generating illicit profits exceeding VND300 billion (approximately US$11.4 million).

By Manh Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong