New overnight stay reporting rule leaves residents seeking clarity

More than a week after the new overnight stay reporting requirement took effect, many residents remain uncertain about who must be reported and how the procedure should be carried out.

More than a week after the overnight stay reporting requirement under Law No. 118/2025/QH15 took effect, many people remain uncertain about who must be reported and how the procedure should be carried out.

Residents seek clearer guidance

Citizens can declare their stay on the VNeID app. (Photo: Cam Nuong)

Le Thi Phuong Thao, 36, who owns a row of rental rooms in Binh Hung Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, said the overnight stay reporting requirement is necessary and appropriate. She said the regulation would help authorities better manage local areas, promptly detect and prevent individuals from using temporary accommodation as a hiding place, and thereby contribute to maintaining public security and a safe living environment.

However, Thao said the new rule could create confusion in many situations.

"I wonder whether I have to report cases such as my parents unexpectedly visiting from my hometown or a close friend staying overnight after coming to visit," she said.

She is also concerned about how to complete the reporting procedure.

"Although the VNeID application and the Public Service Portal are now available to support the process, older people or workers who rarely use technology may still find it difficult, causing them to forget or fail to comply with the regulations," she said.

Pham Truong Giang Xuyen, 30, a resident of Thu Duc Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, also expressed support for the new regulation. However, he questioned whether overnight stay reports are required when relatives or friends visit for weddings, funerals or other family events, or when people from other provinces come to Ho Chi Minh City for medical treatment and stay overnight with acquaintances.

He also asked whether people who fail to comply correctly would be penalized immediately or first receive guidance and a reminder.

All overnight stays must be reported

The public's questions largely stem from changes to the overnight stay reporting rules.

From July 1, Law No. 118/2025/QH15, which amends and supplements provisions of 10 laws related to security and public order, officially took effect. The law amends Article 30 of the Law on Residence No. 68/2020/QH14, requiring household members to notify the residence registration authority whenever someone stays overnight at their residence.

The new regulation specifically requires reporting for overnight stays, replacing the previous general requirement covering "people staying temporarily." It also expands reporting responsibilities to representatives of medical facilities, tourist accommodation establishments, owners or managers of vehicles equipped for overnight accommodation, and other accommodation providers.

For households, the law does not distinguish between relatives, friends or other guests. As long as someone stays overnight at a residence, a household member is responsible for reporting the stay. If the homeowner or household members are absent, the responsibility falls on the overnight guest.

The law requires overnight stays to be reported before 11 p.m. on the first day of the stay. If the guest arrives after 11 p.m., the report must be submitted before 8 a.m. the following day. Required information includes the guest's full name, date of birth, personal identification number or passport number, reason for the stay, duration of the stay and accommodation address. Reports may be submitted directly to the police or online through the VNeID application.

Hoang Thi Hong Linh, a lawyer with the Ho Chi Minh City Bar Association, said compliance with the regulation is a mandatory obligation under the Law on Residence and helps protect the legitimate rights of citizens while supporting administrative management. Overnight stay reporting enables authorities to monitor population movements, maintain public security and promptly address public safety issues.

According to lawyer Hoang Thi Hong Linh, stronger residence management also plays an important role in criminal investigations and crime prevention. When residents and accommodation providers comply with the regulations, authorities will have more complete data on people staying in an area, making it easier to verify information, narrow investigations and eliminate suspects when incidents occur.

She said effective implementation will require more convenient and consistent procedures. As Vietnam advances digital transformation and strengthens public security, the effectiveness of the regulation will depend on how it is implemented. Authorities should provide clear guidance, offer user-friendly digital tools and strike a balance between management requirements and public convenience.

The female lawyer also suggested issuing clear guidance on cases that could be exempt from repeated reporting, such as households with an elderly person whose children take turns staying overnight to provide care. In such cases, a one-time overnight stay report should be considered.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan