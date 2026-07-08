Vietnamese authorities step up crackdown on smuggling and counterfeit goods

Nearly 68,000 smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods violations have been detected in the first half of 2026, prompting authorities to call for tighter oversight of e-commerce platforms and digital payments.

This news was heard at a nationwide online conference reviewing anti-smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods enforcement in the first half of 2026 and outlining key tasks for the remainder of the year, chaired by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, head of the National Steering Committee for Anti-Smuggling, Trade Fraud and Counterfeit Goods (Steering Committee 389).

According to a report by the Standing Office of Steering Committee 389, authorities nationwide detected, apprehended and handled 67,937 violations in the first six months of 2026, up 36 percent from the same period in 2025. State budget revenue collected from enforcement exceeded VND9.647 trillion (US$367.2 million), an increase of 49 percent year on year.

The report noted that the sale and distribution of smuggled goods, counterfeit products and goods infringing intellectual property rights have become increasingly complex on online platforms and through e-commerce.

At the conference, ministries, agencies and local authorities proposed studying mechanisms to verify seller information on e-commerce platforms and livestreaming platforms, as well as requiring the retention of transaction records, warehouse information and order data to support inspections and verification. They also called for stronger oversight of the use of bank accounts and electronic wallets in e-commerce to promptly detect suspicious transactions linked to smuggling, counterfeit goods and tax evasion.

Concluding the conference, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc instructed ministries, agencies and local authorities to focus on combating the illegal trade and transportation of narcotics, gold, foreign currencies and next-generation tobacco products, goods falsely labeled as made in Vietnam for export to third countries and the production and sale of counterfeit and substandard goods, particularly food, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements and products that infringe intellectual property rights.

The Permanent Deputy Prime Minister also stressed that authorities must firmly prevent any acts of collusion, protection or cover-up of illegal activities.

By Thanh Hoa - Translated by Anh QUan