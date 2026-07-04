New refund rule strengthens air passenger protection in Vietnam

Vietnam's new regulation requiring airlines to fully refund tickets for flights delayed by four hours or more due to carrier fault marks a major step in protecting passenger rights.

Under Decree No. 208/2026/ND-CP on air transport, which took effect on July 1, airlines must fully refund tickets or the unused portion of a ticket if a flight is delayed by four hours or more due to the carrier's fault and the passenger declines an alternative flight or itinerary.

The regulation represents significant progress in strengthening consumer protection, particularly as flight delays and cancellations continue to inconvenience travelers. Beyond the financial benefit of a refund, the policy reflects the standards expected of a transparent, competitive and consumer-oriented aviation market.

The policy's success will depend on enforcement. Passengers are concerned not only about refunds, but also how quickly they will be processed, how simple the procedures will be and how disputes will be resolved.

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Airlines bear the primary responsibility for complying with the new rules. Refunds, compensation and passenger assistance are legal obligations rather than discretionary gestures. Carriers should establish transparent, efficient and user-friendly procedures so passengers are not forced to spend excessive time or effort reclaiming their own money.

Information on passenger rights, compensation policies and refund procedures should be clearly displayed on airline websites, mobile applications and airport check-in counters, while timely updates should be provided whenever delays occur.

Regulators must also strengthen oversight. Consumer protection measures often fall short without effective monitoring and meaningful penalties for non-compliance.

The aviation sector should establish a robust supervisory system covering every stage of passenger service, from delay notifications and assistance to refunds and compensation. Authorities should conduct regular and surprise inspections, publicly disclose each airline's delay and cancellation rates, and impose strict penalties on carriers that fail to honor passengers' rights.

An effective complaints mechanism is also essential, giving passengers a quick and accessible way to report violations and seek protection when their rights are violated.

Ultimately, passengers expect more than progressive regulations on paper. They want their rights to be fully respected in practice. Only then will ticket refunds help restore public confidence in air travel.

By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong