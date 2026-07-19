Tourists fined for illegal coral harvest in Nha Trang Bay

Two tourists have been fined a total of VND50 million (US$1,922) for illegally harvesting coral in Nha Trang Bay, with authorities also ordering them to return any surviving coral to its natural habitat.

Two tourists have been fined a total of VND50 million (US$1,922) for illegally harvesting coral in the Hon Chong–Dang Tat area of Nha Trang Bay, according to the Bac Nha Trang Ward People's Committee in Khanh Hoa Province.

Police in Bac Nha Trang Ward, Khanh Hoa Province, work with two tourists who broke coral. Photo: Khanh Hoa Provincial Police.

On the afternoon of July 19, the Bac Nha Trang Ward People's Committee issued administrative penalty decisions against V.V.Y. (born in 1963) and V.V.B. (born in 1975), both residents of Dong Nai City, for illegally harvesting coral, an aquatic species, from a coral reef in the Hon Chong–Dang Tat area.

According to the penalty decisions, the two individuals illegally harvested between 5 kilograms and less than 10 kilograms of coral, an aquatic species classified under Group II of the list of endangered, precious and rare aquatic species. Each was fined VND25 million, for a total fine of VND50 million (US$1,922).

In addition to the administrative fines, the two individuals were ordered to return any surviving coral to its natural habitat in accordance with the present regulations.

Exhibits of the case

Earlier, as reported by SGGP, images circulated on social media on the afternoon of July 18 showing a group of tourists breaking off and collecting coral after swimming in the Hon Chong area. The tourists then placed the coral into plastic bags and brought it ashore, sparking public outrage.

Immediately after receiving the information, the Nha Trang Bay Management Board coordinated with Bac Nha Trang Ward Police to verify the incident and identify those involved. Authorities determined that the group of tourists had traveled from outside the province and were staying at a hotel in the area.

By Tien Thang - Translated by Anh Quan