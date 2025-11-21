Vietnamese PM’s trip makes headlines in Algeria

Algerian media on November 20 continued extensive coverage of the activities of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the high-level Vietnamese delegation in Algiers.

The Algeria Press Service (APS) reported that during a meeting with Brahim Boughali, Speaker of the National People's Assembly (APN) of Algeria, the two sides discussed measures to promote bilateral cooperation across fields. They reviewed the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Algeria and explored ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation, and expand their partnership, particularly in economic areas.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (left) meets with Brahim Boughali, Speaker of the National People's Assembly (APN) of Algeria (Photo: VNA)

According to APS, Mr. Brahim Boughali underscored the significance of the joint statement on elevating the bilateral ties to the level of strategic partnership, affirming Algeria’s desire to further strengthen cooperation across all sectors.

He said the protocol on parliamentary cooperation in 2005 between the legislative bodies of the two nations remains a testament to the friendship and the depth of Vietnam–Algeria relations. The Speaker also praised Vietnam’s consistent stance on international issues, including the Palestinian issue.

He noted that major economic reforms initiated by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune have created favourable conditions for the two countries to expand economic and parliamentary cooperation. The two sides agreed to maintain close coordination and increase exchanges between their legislative bodies, aiming to promote a more substantive and effective Vietnam–Algeria partnership.

Earlier the same day, Azouz Nasri, President of the Algerian Council of the Nation (Algerian Senate) received PM Pham Minh Chinh, during which the host said the visit reflects the strength of bilateral ties, rooted in the shared history of both nations in their struggles against colonialism and for national sovereignty.

He stated that the friendship, cooperation, and solidarity between the two countries will be further strengthened following the official establishment of their strategic partnership. He added that Algeria highly values the similar views the two nations share at regional and international forums.

He affirmed that under the leadership of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Algeria attaches great importance to enhancing ties with Vietnam, especially in expanding economic and investment cooperation, strengthening political dialogue, and promoting cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

On parliamentary cooperation, Mr. Azouz Nasri highlighted that Algeria’s bicameral parliament prioritises expanding ties with Vietnam’s National Assembly through legislative experience-sharing and greater coordination in regional and international forums. He emphasised that parliamentary diplomacy should actively support bilateral cooperation and political dialogue.

APS also reported that PM Pham Minh Chinh received Algeria’s Minister of Mujahideen (War Veterans) and Rights-Holders Abdelmalek Tacherift. According to the ministry’s statment, the two sides recalled the long-lasting historical ties between Vietnam and Algeria, and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation, emphasising the importance of scientific and cultural collaboration, especially in historical research and preservation of heritage linked to national liberation struggles. They agreed to strengthen connections between museums, research centres, and cultural institutions.

The statement said the meeting highlighted the enduring friendship between Algeria and Vietnam and reaffirmed their joint commitment to passing down to young people the values of solidarity and the spirit of national liberation.

Earlier, on November 19 evening, Al24news reported PM Pham Minh Chinh praised Algeria’s recent achievements as a foundation for stronger bilateral cooperation, stating that Vietnam and Algeria have reached broad mutual understanding on principles and measures to promote bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, Radio Algérienne said on November 19 that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune received PM Pham Minh Chinh, during which the two sides discussed measures to advance bilateral cooperation across areas.

APS cited Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, saying after meeting PM Pham Minh Chinh, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune affirmed that the visit would usher in a new phase in the traditional friendship and further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

He highlighted Algeria as Vietnam’s first strategic partner in Africa, noting the new cooperation framework and the friendly and productive talks between PM Pham Minh Chinh and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune will further strengthen political, economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties.

He also praised the mutual support between the peoples of Vietnam and Algeria throughout history, saying it provides a solid foundation for further expanding bilateral cooperation in the future.

Vietnamplus