Vietnamese PM receives South African Deputy President in Johannesburg

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile in Johannesburg on November 21 morning (local time),as part of his working trip to attend the G20 Summit and bilateral activities in the African country.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

Deputy President Mashatile thanked Vietnam for its support and expressed his delight at PM Pham Minh Chinh’s presence at the G20 Summit, noting that this is a very special moment for South Africa as it hosts the first-ever G20 Summit on the African continent. He also showed his pleasure at witnessing the positive development in the bilateral relations in recent times.

Expressing his pleasure at meeting the South African Deputy President again following his visit to Vietnam in December 2023, PM Pham Minh Chinh stated that this working trip continues the momentum of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to Vietnam in October 2025.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation in trade and investment and the role of businesses in helping to promote the bilateral relations.

Deputy President Mashatile noted that he is aware of Vietnam’s interest in the coal and mineral sectors and showed his desire to further enhance trade exchanges between the two countries. He emphasized the important role of businesses, stating that commitments can only become reality when being implemented by enterprises.

He advised them to tap more cooperation potential in areas such as infrastructure, road and port development, and low-carbon minerals, as well as through exchanges, experience-sharing, and learning from each other’s best practices.

Agreeing with the host’s remarks, the Vietnamese leader stated that both sides need to concretize their commitments through specific programs and concrete agreements, in which the two governments play a facilitating role while businesses take the lead.

Based on the strong and positive relationship, PM Pham Minh Chinh proposed that both sides work together to build self-reliant and resilient economies that support and assist each other. He expressed his confidence that, with a spirit of “heart-to-heart cooperation,” the two nations can combine South Africa’s natural conditions and intellect and Vietnam’s intellect to advance joint projects, thereby promoting the bilateral ties and bringing benefits to the two countries' people.

On this occasion, the PM affirmed that Vietnam will make every effort to contribute to the success of this year’s G20 Summit in South Africa, helping to elevate the African country’s role and position.

Vietnamplus