Vietnamese photographers clean up at Pink Lady Food Photography Awards

Many Vietnamese photographers cleaned up at the Pink Lady Food Photography Awards, with the winners announced on June 5 at the Mall Galleries in England.

A photograph titled 'Sheep Farming of the Cham People' by Cao Ky Nhan. (Photo: Cao Ky Nhan)

Photographer Cao Ky Nhan was honoured for two of his pieces in the Food in the Field category, including Sheep Farming of the Cham People and Hand of Ripe Rice Season.

In the Regional Awards of Southeast Asia, photographer Viet Van won second prize with the work Boiled Corn in the Water Festival and also secured a Commended Place with Welcome Customers.

Two other Vietnamese photographers also won Commended Place awards for the Southeast Asian region. Chim Oanh won with On the Nhu Y River and Cao Thi Ngoc Diem with Collecting Nets.

Pink Lady Food Photography is a UK photography competition started in 2011.

It focuses on photographic works that capture the rhythm of culinary culture worldwide.The competition has 28 different award categories and welcomed submissions from 65 different nations for this year's event.

Ruth Alexander, Christina Force and Raymond Blanc were among the chefs, newspaper editors and culinary photographers on the competition jury this year.

