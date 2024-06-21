Culture/art

Vietnamese photographers clean up at Pink Lady Food Photography Awards

Many Vietnamese photographers cleaned up at the Pink Lady Food Photography Awards, with the winners announced on June 5 at the Mall Galleries in England.

art.webp
A photograph titled 'Sheep Farming of the Cham People' by Cao Ky Nhan. (Photo: Cao Ky Nhan)

Photographer Cao Ky Nhan was honoured for two of his pieces in the Food in the Field category, including Sheep Farming of the Cham People and Hand of Ripe Rice Season.

In the Regional Awards of Southeast Asia, photographer Viet Van won second prize with the work Boiled Corn in the Water Festival and also secured a Commended Place with Welcome Customers.

Two other Vietnamese photographers also won Commended Place awards for the Southeast Asian region. Chim Oanh won with On the Nhu Y River and Cao Thi Ngoc Diem with Collecting Nets.

Pink Lady Food Photography is a UK photography competition started in 2011.

It focuses on photographic works that capture the rhythm of culinary culture worldwide.The competition has 28 different award categories and welcomed submissions from 65 different nations for this year's event.

Ruth Alexander, Christina Force and Raymond Blanc were among the chefs, newspaper editors and culinary photographers on the competition jury this year.

VNA

Tags

Pink Lady Food Photography a UK photography competition Vietnamese photographers

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn