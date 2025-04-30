Vietnamese people join hands to build more beautiful country

In these days, listening to stories told by veterans, Vietnamese people are determined to build a more prosperous country to continue the revolutionary tradition.

Many people watch the big celebration

Major General Tran Ngoc Tho will always remember the support and solidarity of the communities in the Southeast and Southwest regions throughout the years of struggle alongside his peers.

During the morning of April 30, at the 50th Anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day, delegates were deeply touched by the reflections of Major General Tran Ngoc Tho, the former Chief of Staff of Military Region 7, who had returned from the intense battlefields of the resistance war against the United States to contribute to the nation's salvation.

Speaking on behalf of the forces who participated in the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign, Major General Tran Ngoc Tho expressed deep emotion at attending the commemorating celebration. He remembered the soldiers who fought and died beside him, many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation's victory.

He expressed his deep appreciation for the courageous Vietnamese mothers who sacrificed their husbands and children for the peace of the nation today, and he sincerely recognized the contributions of the people across the country who supported and defended the soldiers during the resistance war.

Major General Tran Ngoc Tho added, ‘Personally, I will never forget the care and support we received from the people of the Southeast and Southwest during those years of fighting’.

As individuals who came back from the resistance war against America to secure peace, independence, and unity for the nation, witnessing the entire country progress towards socialism, he expressed immense pride in the significant accomplishments achieved over the 40 years of national renewal.

He affirmed that his generation proudly declared they have completed the mission of fighting, winning, and unifying the country, paving the way for the country's present development.

Major General Tran Ngoc Tho expressed confidence that the youth of today and tomorrow will carry forward the legacy of their forebears, upholding and enhancing the national traditions, particularly the spirit of 'determination to fight and win' exemplified by the heroic Vietnam People's Army. In doing so, they will strive to develop Vietnam into a wealthier, more beautiful, prosperous, and joyful place, propelling the country into a new era alongside global powers, in alignment with the aspirations of President Ho Chi Minh.

As a representative of Vietnam's emerging youth demographic, Huynh Manh Phuong who is the Secretary of the Youth Union at the University of Economics and Law, a prestigious institution within the Ho Chi Minh City National University system, said that she was so proud of the country.

She added that throughout recent days, as she gazed upward at the remarkably clear azure expanse above, observing aircraft proudly displaying the nation's sacred red flag emblazoned with the symbolic yellow star traversing the heavens, she felt a significant shift in consciousness. This sentiment, which she has observed is shared among numerous members of her generation, has deepened the collective understanding and appreciation of a fundamental truth—that peace, in its purest manifestation, possesses an inexpressible beauty and immeasurable value that they must diligently strive to preserve for future generations.

Residents watch the march from their house balcony

As a young citizen of the city, Ms. Manh Phuong, like her peers, is acutely aware of her duty and noble mission to carry forward the revolutionary spirit handed down by previous generations, striving to enhance and beautify the nation, in accordance with the cherished dreams of the beloved Uncle Ho.

Recognizing the profound significance of independence and freedom, Ms. Huynh Manh Phuong declared her intention to contribute her youthful energy to safeguarding the country's independence, sovereignty, and sacred territorial integrity.

Ms. Huynh Manh Phuong stated that she firmly believed the proud revolutionary heritage of the nation and the enduring spirit of the significant victory in Spring 1975 will empower the youth of the Ho Chi Minh era to confidently embrace the new era - a time of resurgence for Vietnam.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan