In response to an initiative launched by the Vietnam Red Cross Society, Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan raise funds for Cuba.

The Youth Union of Vietnam's Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 6, currently deployed with the UNMISS Mission in South Sudan, has initiated a fundraising campaign to support the people of Cuba.

The online fundraiser organized by the Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 6 Youth Union uses QR code scanning for donations.

The effort is part of a larger initiative by the Vietnam Red Cross Society aimed at raising at least VND65 billion (US$2,464,953) to assist Cuba with its national development and defense.

Despite operating in a remote and challenging environment, the hospital's Youth Union organized an online fundraising drive using QR codes to facilitate voluntary donations from all staff members. According to the hospital, every contribution, no matter the size, is a symbol of solidarity and a source of encouragement for the Cuban people, who are considered a long-standing and loyal friend of Vietnam.

In a separate act of goodwill, the Youth Union also marked the International Day of Peace on September 21 by providing essential gifts to local workers at the military base in Bentiu. These gestures underscore the peacekeeping unit's commitment to humanitarian principles and international friendship.

Though modest in form, these meaningful activities conveyed a message of friendship and peace, helping to strengthen bonds between Vietnamese peacekeepers and the local community.

Through their practical contributions, the officers and members of the hospital have delivered a strong message of peace, compassion, and international solidarity. Their efforts not only uphold the enduring friendship between Vietnam and Cuba but also affirm the sense of responsibility and active role of Vietnamese youth in the cause of United Nations peacekeeping.

By Mai An - Translated by Anh Quan