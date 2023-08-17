Vietnamese OCOP products promoted in Thailand

The Vietnamese Goods Week in Thailand 2023 on the theme of “The Magical Taste of Vietnam” was opened at Central World Trade Center in Bangkok, Thailand on August 16.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Industry and Trade together with Central Retail Group in Vietnam hosted the Vietnamese Goods Week in Thailand 2023.

Attending the opening ceremony were Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Trade of Thailand Jurin Laksanawisit, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam Do Thang Hai.

The Vietnamese Goods Week in Thailand 2023 is set to last five days with the participation of nearly 100 businesses.

This is the first time that the week focuses on introducing and promoting culture and tourism together with specialties and OCOP products from the Mekong Delta and Ho Chi Minh City.

At the event, Vietnamese enterprises will join in trade connection with the retail distribution system in Thailand to look for cooperation opportunities in the field of trade and investment.

For many years of organization, the Vietnamese Goods Week in Thailand has proactively contributed to the import-export turnover growth of the two countries, creating chances for owners and businessmen to possibly import Vietnamese goods to Thai consumers.