Vietnamese model to compete in Mister Supranational 2024 in Poland

Do Quang Tuyen who is currently a contestant in Mister Vietnam 2024, has been officially chosen to represent Vietnam at the Mister Supranational 2024 contest.

Do Quang Tuyen has been officially chosen to represent Vietnam at the Mister Supranational 2024 contest.

Tuyen was born in 2000 in Nam Dinh Province. He stands at 1.85m tall, weighs 80kg, and has measurements of 103-81-101cm.

Tuyen was also one of the five models selected to perform at the ASEAN International Fashion Week which was held for the first time in Singapore.

The young man has a deep passion for the arts, particularly acting in front of the camera. He temporarily suspended his studies at the University of Theater and Cinema in HCMC in his third year and has pursued his acting career and participated in fashion shows.

The Mister Supranational 2024 will be held in Poland, with the final night scheduled to take place on July 4.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh